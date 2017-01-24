BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Shui On Land Ltd :
* On 23 Jan company and shui on development entered into a purchase agreement with standard chartered bank and deutsche bank
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes to repay existing indebtedness with near term maturities
* deal for aggregate principal amount of us$500mln 5.70% senior notes due 2021.
* estimated net proceeds of notes issue, after deduction of fees, commissions and expenses, will amount to approximately us$492 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct