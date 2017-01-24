BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 23 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
* Fitch on ASEAN: lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider pool of investors
* FITCH: ASEAN will be sensitive to changes in political climate
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct