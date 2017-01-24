BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Guolian Securities Co Ltd
* profit Warning
* For FY group is expected to record a substantial decrease in its net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately 59.52%
* Expected results due to to overall sluggish a-share securities market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct