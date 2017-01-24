BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Shui On Land Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction - investment in a joint venture company
* Ccompany and CITIC respectively shall make further investments in Hua Xia rising for funding acquisition
* Hua Xia rising made a successful bid for land offered for sale by wuhan land bureau
* Amount of investment by company is expected to be approximately rmb1.410 billion
* Investment will be used for funding acquisition by Hua Xia rising, which is in line with business strategy of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct