BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Bajaj Corp Ltd :
* says change in C.F.O. & key managerial personnel
* says appointed D. K. Maloo as C.F.O.
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: