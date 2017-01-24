BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Hcl Technologies Ltd :
* UBS AG renews global finance operations deal with HCL
* says will further invest in developing proof of concepts for robotics use cases
* says will continue to deliver key finance operations services for next 3 and a half yrs
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6