BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
* Says want to clarify that there is no import alert on us by US FDA and we continue to supply to US market Source text: (bit.ly/2kmfeOA) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago