Jan 24 Aryzta AG
* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of
trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps
is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.
* H1 underlying fully diluted EPS c. 20 pct lower than
expected, with a similar impact on full year
* The underperformance is due largely to North American
weakness compounding the already anticipated weakness in europe
due to the ongoing German bakery commissioning and the impact of
Brexit
* Underlying revenue growth in North America is tracking
lower in Q2 than Q1
* Board is reviewing its investment strategy as it relates
to its joint ventures and the chairman will engage directly with
shareholders to understand their perspectives on this important
issue
* Otis Spunkmeyer branded strategy has triggered co-pack
volume losses earlier than anticipated
* This resulted in significant negative operating leverage
at the Cloverhill facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)