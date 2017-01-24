Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Q4 sales 7.2 billion euros ($7.74 billion) versus 7.30 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating cash flow totaled 1.1 billion euros, compared to 956 million euros in Q4 2015

* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euro per share

* Will continue to improve our underlying performance and target to deliver 4-6 pct comparable sales growth, says CEO