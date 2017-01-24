BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Q4 sales 7.2 billion euros ($7.74 billion) versus 7.30 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 operating cash flow totaled 1.1 billion euros, compared to 956 million euros in Q4 2015
* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euro per share
* Will continue to improve our underlying performance and target to deliver 4-6 pct comparable sales growth, says CEO Source text: philips.to/2jkISpr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: