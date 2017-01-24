Jan 24 Atos :

* Secures a five-year contract as key it partner of the Western Australian state government

* Up to AUD$ 3.16 billion ($2.39 billion) deal to be allocated to Atos and 2 other ICT suppliers over the next 10 years

* Has secured a five-year contract, extendable for an additional five years, with the government of Western Australia (WA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3203 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)