Jan 24 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says gets order worth 13.60 billion rupees from Power Grid

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says scope of work for setting up a + 800 KV, 6,000 MW HVDC link between the western region grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the southern region grid

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says co is presently executing north-east agra + 800kv, 6,000 MW, multi terminal HVDC link, jointly with ABB

* Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says HVDC link is expected to be established by 2019

* BHEL - will supply converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors and instrument transformers from bhopal plant

* BHEL - to supply thyristor valves from electronics division, Bengaluru. Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), in partnership with ABB, has secured a landmark order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID). BHEL's scope of work, is valued at Rs.1,360 Crore, for setting up a + 800 kV, 6,000 MW HVDC Link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).) Further company coverage: