BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :
* says approved the appointment of DV Parikh as interim chief financial officer (cfo) Source text:(bit.ly/2iYZ5lU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: