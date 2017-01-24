Jan 24 Zuger Kantonalbank :

* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)

* FY interest income of 154.5 million Swiss francs, an increase of 2.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

* To propose dividend of CHF 175/shr

* FY business performance up 6.8 per cent at 100.5 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2jT8qLo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9967 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)