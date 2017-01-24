BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Veto Switch Gears And Cables Ltd
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: