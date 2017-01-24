Jan 24 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Nuuka Solutions has closed financing round that was joined by Cleantech Invest and several other investors

* Funding will be used to further accelerate growth of Nuuka both in Nordics and globally in selected markets

* Effective ownership of Cleantech Invest in Nuuka is 34.3% after this investment round