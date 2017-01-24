Jan 24 Asit Biotech :

* Announces last patient last visit in the phase IIa clinical study with its hdm-ASIT+

* Product candidate for treating house dust mite rhinitis

* 89 pct of patients who began treatment attended study's last visit

* No major adverse event has been observed

* Clinical data is currently being verified

* Results should be published before end of Q1 of 2017