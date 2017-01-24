BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Asit Biotech :
* Announces last patient last visit in the phase IIa clinical study with its hdm-ASIT+
* Product candidate for treating house dust mite rhinitis
* 89 pct of patients who began treatment attended study's last visit
* No major adverse event has been observed
* Clinical data is currently being verified
Clinical data is currently being verified

Results should be published before end of Q1 of 2017
oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.