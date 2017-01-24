BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Gtl Infrastructure Ltd
* Dec-quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees
* Dec-quarter income from operations 2.63 billion rupees
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jWD9Yn Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago