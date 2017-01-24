Jan 24 X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q4 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 291.3 billion roubles ($4.92 billion);

* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 7.5 percent year on year with traffic rising 1.8 percent and basket up 5.6 percent;

* Full-year 2016 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 1.03 trillion roubles;

* Full-year 2016 like-for-like sales rose 7.7 percent year on year with traffic up 2.5 percent and basket up 5.0 percent;

* Opened 2,167 stores (net) in 2016, of which 613 in Q4 alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2600 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)