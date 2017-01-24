BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Nicox SA :
* Nicox provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 470 for IOP lowering
* Expect to file IND in Q4 2017
* First-in-human phase II clinical study expected to start in Q1 2018
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.