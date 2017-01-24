UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Jan 24 Bt Group Plc
* Update on investigation into BT's italian business and on BT group outlook
* BT previously announced on 27 october 2016 that an initial internal investigation of accounting practices in its italian business had identified certain historical accounting errors
* These investigations have revealed that extent and complexity of inappropriate behaviour in italian business were far greater than previously identified
* Adjustments identified have increased from £145m announced in our half-year update to a total of around £530m.
* Expect matters described above to result in a reduction in our q3 adjusted revenue and adjusted ebitda of around £120m,
* Improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely serious matter
* We suspended a number of bt italy's senior management team who have now left business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho