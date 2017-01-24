Jan 24 Laird Plc :

* Overall trading for year has been consistent with statements issued on 19 October and 2 December 2016

* Continue to expect full year underlying profit before tax to be around 50 million stg

* Year-End net debt to ebitda to be within group's pre-existing covenant of 3.5x

* On track to announce a proposed rights issue with our full year results to raise up to 185 million stg

* Revenue for year grew 27 pct to 802 mln stg (2015: 630 mln stg)

* On an organic basis at constant currency 1 , revenue was down by 0.4 pct

* Operational improvement programme remains on track