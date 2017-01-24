UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Jan 24 Laird Plc :
* Overall trading for year has been consistent with statements issued on 19 October and 2 December 2016
* Continue to expect full year underlying profit before tax to be around 50 million stg
* Year-End net debt to ebitda to be within group's pre-existing covenant of 3.5x
* On track to announce a proposed rights issue with our full year results to raise up to 185 million stg
* Revenue for year grew 27 pct to 802 mln stg (2015: 630 mln stg)
* On an organic basis at constant currency 1 , revenue was down by 0.4 pct
* Operational improvement programme remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho