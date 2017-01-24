BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24 Creades AB (publ) :
* Net Asset Value (NAV) up by 12 percent during 2016
* Q4 operating profit 138 million Swedish crowns ($15.6 million) versus 184 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 14.00 crowns per share
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: