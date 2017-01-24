Jan 24 Anglo American Plc :

* Announces value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' first sales cycle of 2017, amounting to $720 million.

* Longer period between final sight of 2016 and first sight of 2017 also contributed to heightened demand during cycle.

* Maintain a cautious outlook for these categories as Indian industry continues to adjust to post-demonetisation environment

* Reopening of some diamond polishing operations in India saw something of an increase in demand for smaller, lower quality rough diamonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)