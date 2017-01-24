Jan 24 UNIWHEELS AG :
* Group sales performance in 2016 rose by 12.2 percent compared to previous year, to over
8.77 million wheels
* Overall, group achieved two-digit sales increases in 2016 in both business segments:
automotive: +12.2 percent, accessory: + 11.75 percent
* Optimistic about 2017. Demand from car producers remains healthy and growing
* Substantial earnings increases are expected, assuming constant aluminium prices" - Thomas
Buchholz, UNIWHEELS CEO
* Consequently, we confirm our FY 2016 and 2017 guidances - CFO
