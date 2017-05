Jan 24 ExeoTech Invest AB (publ) :

* Buys Bomars Brunn AB in Letsbo

* Purchase price for is about 7 million Swedish crowns ($793,066)

* Purchase price to be paid with about 173.2 million new shares in ExeoTech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8265 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)