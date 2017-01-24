PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 Centrica Plc :
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
* Payment arises after British Gas Business self-reported to Ofgem some issues following implementation of a new customer billing system
* British gas business will contact directly those microbusiness customers that have been identified by Ofgem as being affected by issues
* BGB has spent 40 million stg on new system, which combined more than 100 old systems into one
* Issues are now resolved, and we have seen a 30-point improvement in customer satisfaction, as measured by net promoter score (NPS)
* Complaints fell by almost a third in 2016 compared to year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.