BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Invibes Advertising NV :
* Approval of a new bank credit line
* Granted by Invibes financing partner, CIC, new facility means that company now has access to up to 500,000 euros in available financing
* New credit line is also guaranteed by Bpifrance as part of its drive to support innovative french tech accredited companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: