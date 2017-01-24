Jan 24 Invibes Advertising NV :

* Approval of a new bank credit line

* Granted by Invibes financing partner, CIC, new facility means that company now has access to up to 500,000 euros in available financing

* New credit line is also guaranteed by Bpifrance as part of its drive to support innovative french tech accredited companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)