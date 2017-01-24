BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 24 Siemens Ltd
* Says wins order worth INR 3.66 billion from ONGC
* Says order includes supply of material for overhauling of 18 power turbines through zero hour overhaul and time continued overhaul
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago