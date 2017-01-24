BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
* Says gets contract worth 4 billion rupees from tata steels
* Says contract for transportation of raw materials and mining products from Joda and Sukinda mines Source text: (bit.ly/2kmPdyj) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: