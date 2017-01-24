Jan 24 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Q4 net revenue 15.9 million euros ($17.1 million) versus 18.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 4.0 million eurosyear ago

* "We believe that result for 2017 will be clearly positive"

* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)