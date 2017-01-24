BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.71 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol income from operations 20.94 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.12 billion rupees; consol income from operations was 18.20 billion rupees
* Says demonetization impacted the collections in the quarter
* Says impacted collections in the quarter especially in microfinance and farm businesses
* Reported GNPA has reduced by 12 bps considering the dispensation given by RBI
* In investment management business, average assets under management for quarter grew by 40 percent to 351.91 billion rupees in Q3FY17 Source text: bit.ly/2j8IGq2 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago