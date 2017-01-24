BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 32.40 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.20 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 31.51 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago