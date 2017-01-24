BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Greenply Industries Ltd
* Greenply Industries Ltd says approved setting-up of a new unit adjacent to the existing unit of the company in Bamanbore, Gujarat, for manufacturing of decorative plywood / decorative veneers. Source text - (bit.ly/2jrRSqr) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: