Jan 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says intend to clarify that there is no import alert by US FDA on our facility or any of our products approved by US FDA.

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says us authorities have seized product as it is not approved by US FDA

* Ajanta Pharma - appears that unknown and unrelated entity/individual has sent some sildenafil manufactured by co sold in India or other emerging market to USA

* Ajanta Pharma Ltd says have no relations or connection to this dispatch of sildenafil to USA