BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees
* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 16.39 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.31 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations 15.85 billion rupees
* says decelartion in ad revenue during the quarter largely attributable to demonetisation
* says timing of spends by advertisers been re-calibrated to suit change in dynamics due to demonetization
* says ad spends have already started moving up from December levels Source text: (bit.ly/2j8U2KO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago