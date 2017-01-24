Jan 24 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* Dec-quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 16.39 billion rupees

* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.31 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations 15.85 billion rupees

* says decelartion in ad revenue during the quarter largely attributable to demonetisation

* says timing of spends by advertisers been re-calibrated to suit change in dynamics due to demonetization

* says ad spends have already started moving up from December levels