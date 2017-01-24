Jan 24 Travelsky Technology Ltd

* On 24 January 2017, company entered into Xi'an Cares subcontract agreement with Xi'an Cares

* Agreement pursuant to which co has agreed to subcontract to Xi'an Cares construction of weak current system for Geermu Airport Project

* Ddeal for consideration of RMB15.3 million