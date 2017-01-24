Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Size of external defibrillator business less than 200
million euros ($214.7 million) and part of the discussion is
less than half of that business - conf call
* On external defibrillator business/US: Impact in 2017 of
past inspections - conf call
* On external defibrillator business/US: There is no impact
in the Q4 results - conf call
* On external defibrillator business/US: At this time it's
business as usual, cannot give an estimate of the impact on the
business - conf call
* On external defibrillator business/US: most of the past
inspections happened before 2015 - conf call
* On external defibrillator business/US: "It is a little
bump in the road that we need to deal with" - conf call
* Believes imperative to introduce ACA in US (Obamacare) in
2009 are still at work - conf call
* Believes continues to be well-positioned in the US
healthcare market even with all uncertainty surrounding the ACA
- conf call
* Has not seen changes on order behavior in the us market so
far (after US elections) - conf call
* Expects global market growth in healthcare to be in low
single digit range over 2017 - conf call
* On margin guidance: remains committed to about 100
BPS/year, also for 2017, meaning it will compensate for the
impact of us FDA/DOJ situation - conf call
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)