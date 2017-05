Jan 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.43 billion rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago

* Says external factors in emerging markets continue to pose challenges resulting in sub-optimal business

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.33 billion rupees versus 4.77 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2jlOAYd)