BRIEF--Mobilicom partners with Nextvision
* Partnership for high-end camera & communication drone solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Invibes Advertising NV :
* Announces the establishment of a new line of bank financing of 500,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Partnership for high-end camera & communication drone solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: