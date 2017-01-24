BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Albert David Ltd
* Says appointed Tarminder Singh Parmar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 24, 2017, in place of H. P. Kabra
* Says H. P. Kabra will continue as wholetime director of the company. Source text:bit.ly/2jXhtvb Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: