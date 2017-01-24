BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Iris Corporation Bhd :
* Appointed Choong Choo Hock, current Chief Operations Officer of the trusted identification division as acting CEO of ICB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: