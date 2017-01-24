Jan 24 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :

* As at expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 64.95 million stg in aggregate nominal amount of 2018 notes

* At expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 167,105,000 euros in aggregate nominal amount of 2020

* It expects to set final 2018 notes and 2020 notes acceptance amount at 208,720,971.35 stg

* Says at expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 123,554,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of 2026 notes

* It expects to set final 2026 notes acceptance amount at 0 stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)