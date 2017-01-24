Jan 24 Television Broadcasts Ltd

* Offer will be made by BOFAML on behalf of company to repurchase up to 138 million shares at price of hk$30.50 per share

* Offer, if accepted in full, will result in company paying approximately hk$4.21 billion to accepting shareholders

* Consideration for offer will be paid in cash and will be funded by existing cash resources of group