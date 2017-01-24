BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd :
* Lianhua-profit Warning
* Expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB440 million to RMB480 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected net loss is due to shrinking market demand and intensified competition of online and offline retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million