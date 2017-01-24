BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Mega Medical Technology Ltd
* Mega Medical-discloseable And Connected Transaction
* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration is less than HK$10 million
* Agreement pursuant to which purchaser has agreed to acquire and vendor has agreed to dispose of sale interests and sale loan
* Expected that company would record an estimated loss of approximately HK$4.8 million
* Purchaser is Dragon Fortune Group Holdings Limited; vendor is Mega Smart Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
