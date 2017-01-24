BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 IDBI Bank Ltd :
* IDBI Bank clarifies on news item "CBI arrests IDBI ex-CMD for Rs 900cr loan to Kingfisher Airlines."
* All officials mentioned in the news item are retired officials of bank and are currently not in services of bank Source text: (bit.ly/2jlTLYa) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago