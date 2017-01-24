BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd :
* Company entered into renewed membership agreement with Snc Oia
* Pursuant to renewed membership agreement, company agrees to subscribe for and Snc Oia agrees to grant to group membership of Snc Oia
* Membership agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2017 and ending on 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million