Jan 24 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly net income of $12.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc - net interest income totaled $42.3 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of $3.3 million, or 8.4 pct, from Q3 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S