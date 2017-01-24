BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Spentex Industries Ltd :
* Says resignation of chief financial officer
* Says Sharat Kumar Gupta has resigned as chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/2j96U3D Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago