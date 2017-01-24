BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 24 India Power Corporation Ltd
* Says Matsya Shipping Ports, WS Corp, Andamax (substituted for WS Corp) agreed to release WS Corp from JV deal
* Says Andamax GMBH will assume and takeover rights of WS Corp in JV
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago